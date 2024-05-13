Childish Gambino Officially Releases A Fan-Favorite With "Human Sacrifice"

Childish Gambino is the hot topic today, as fans are rejoicing now that Atavista is finally here. He uncharacteristically dropped the tweaked version of 3.15.20 on a Monday. But we sure as heck are not going to complain about getting this before New Music Friday. The California native dropped the original rendition back in March of 2020, but it turns out it was just a placeholder for this project in front of us. Even though this just hit streaming, we have been thoroughly enjoying the efforts of Childish Gambino on "Human Sacrifice."

For many loyal fans of his, this has been a long time coming. "Human Sacrifice," according to Genius, was first performed all the way back in 2018. It was played at the start of the This Is America Tour, which kicked off in Duluth, Georgia. The next time listeners heard a glimpse of the sought after record would be in 2019 during an advertisement to promote the Google Pixel phone. However, people were disappointed and quite hopeless that the song would get a release after not making it on 3.15.20.

Listen To "Human Sacrifice" By Childish Gambino

But it is now officially out six years later, and the reception has been positive. We can see why this song was beloved right from the jump, as the tropical-like drums and melody are ear-grabbing. The writing is simple, but this song is more about the vocals and the atmosphere it creates. Gambino brings a passionate performance across the progressive instrumental, as he sings about the indescribable feelings of loneliness and receiving love.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song "Human Sacrifice" by Childish Gambino? Is this the best track from his new album Atavista, why or why not? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest of his catalog? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Childish Gambino. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

(Oh, great spirit) Can you give me love?

(Do you hear me?) Can you send us love?

(Do you love me?) We need you right now

(Will you lift me up?) We need you

(Oh, great spirit) We need your love, we are dying

(Do you see me?)

