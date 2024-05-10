Freddie Gibbs' Outside-The-Box Take On Who Won The Drake And Kendrick Lamar Beef

BYLavender Alexandria882 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Family No Friends
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Freddie Gibbs attends Family No Friends at Audio Chateau on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audio Up)

Gibbs thinks the people making the real money have won the beef.

Discussion about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is finally starting to slow down ever so slightly. With Drake's most recent diss "The Heart Part 6" he proclaimed that he was done with the beef. It's also been a full week with no responses from the otherwise quite speedy Lamar. That's led to some rappers and members of the hip-hop media to look at the beef in its totality and try to decide who won. That's what fans wanted Freddie Gibbs to weigh in on when they asked him on Twitter, but he had a pretty surprising answer.

When a fan asked Freddie straight up who he thought won between Kendrick and Drake, he gave an alternate response. "The record labels" he responded in a quote tweet to the original question. It's a fair response given that the beef has sparked an absolutely massive flood of streams for nearly every single new track released. Both Drake and Kendrick have already had songs debut in the top 20 of the Hot 100 with "Push-Ups" and "euphoria." "euphoria" is even expected to compete for the very top spot on the chart next week. That's even without mentioning "Not Like Us. " The track is off to a hotter start than any of the songs that preceded it. Check out Freddie's response and the reactions it garnered below.

Read More: JPEGMAFIA Blasts Freddie Gibbs, He Responds Unbothered

Freddie Gibbs Thinks The Labels Won Drake-Kendrick Beef

Freddie isn't completely alone in his speculation. Any time a substantial beef hits the world of hip-hop plenty of fans speculate that it could be faked. They claim that the virality of seeing some of the genre's biggest voices attacking each other causes records to sell and money to be made.

What do you think of Freddie Gibbs take on who actually won the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef? Do you believe the theories that some rap beefs are fake and assembled by labels to sell records? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Family No FriendsBeefFreddie Gibbs Shares His Hilarious Reaction To Kendrick Lamar's Michael Jackson Bar4.5K
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th AnniversaryBeefJoe Budden Says Kanye West Entering Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Beef Is "Attention Seeking"6.8K
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024BeefKendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Breaks A Rap Streaming Record15.3K
"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GABeefKanye West Claims The "Elimination Of Drake" Is Energizing Himself And Others20.1K