Freddie Gibbs' Outside-The-Box Take On Who Won The Drake And Kendrick Lamar Beef

Discussion about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is finally starting to slow down ever so slightly. With Drake's most recent diss "The Heart Part 6" he proclaimed that he was done with the beef. It's also been a full week with no responses from the otherwise quite speedy Lamar. That's led to some rappers and members of the hip-hop media to look at the beef in its totality and try to decide who won. That's what fans wanted Freddie Gibbs to weigh in on when they asked him on Twitter, but he had a pretty surprising answer.

When a fan asked Freddie straight up who he thought won between Kendrick and Drake, he gave an alternate response. "The record labels" he responded in a quote tweet to the original question. It's a fair response given that the beef has sparked an absolutely massive flood of streams for nearly every single new track released. Both Drake and Kendrick have already had songs debut in the top 20 of the Hot 100 with "Push-Ups" and "euphoria." "euphoria" is even expected to compete for the very top spot on the chart next week. That's even without mentioning "Not Like Us. " The track is off to a hotter start than any of the songs that preceded it. Check out Freddie's response and the reactions it garnered below.

Freddie Gibbs Thinks The Labels Won Drake-Kendrick Beef

Freddie isn't completely alone in his speculation. Any time a substantial beef hits the world of hip-hop plenty of fans speculate that it could be faked. They claim that the virality of seeing some of the genre's biggest voices attacking each other causes records to sell and money to be made.

What do you think of Freddie Gibbs take on who actually won the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef? Do you believe the theories that some rap beefs are fake and assembled by labels to sell records? Let us know in the comment section below.

