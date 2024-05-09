Kanye West & Travis Scott Preview New Collab, Their Kids Star In Sneaker Ad

Today, Travis Scott took to Instagram to show off his new signature sneaker, the CJ1 T-Rexx. The shoes are currently listed on his website in two colorways, University Red and Dark Mocha, though neither are available for purchase. University Red is scheduled to drop on May 10, while Dark Mocha will be released "soon." They'll come in sizes for the whole family, with adult, toddler, and preschool variations listed on the site.

To celebrate the family-inclusive drop, Travis shared a video of him and Kylie Jenner's children Stormi and Aire modeling the shoes. Two of Kanye West's children with Kim Kardashian, Chicago and Psalm, are also featured in the video. "THE FAM FOR THE JACKS," he captioned the post.

Travis Scott & Ye's Children Model New Cactus Jack Sneakers

Travis also shared a post alongside Ye himself, hinting that they have a new collaboration on the way. "YE AND THE JACK," he captioned a cinematic clip of Kanye, leaving plenty of questions to be answered. It remains unclear exactly what the collab is, but fans are hoping it means the duo has new music on the way. Some even speculate that it could be a full joint album, though this may just be wishful thinking.

After all, Ye fans are still waiting on his collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 2, which was previously expected to drop earlier this month. According to Ty, the project could be dropping "any day now." Unfortunately, the specifics are still up in the air

Travis Scott Teases Kanye West Collab

