Kanye West & Travis Scott Preview New Collab, Their Kids Star In Sneaker Ad

By Caroline Fisher
Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210"
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 12: Kanye West and Travis Scott attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images)

Travis Scott and Ye have something in the works.

Today, Travis Scott took to Instagram to show off his new signature sneaker, the CJ1 T-Rexx. The shoes are currently listed on his website in two colorways, University Red and Dark Mocha, though neither are available for purchase. University Red is scheduled to drop on May 10, while Dark Mocha will be released "soon." They'll come in sizes for the whole family, with adult, toddler, and preschool variations listed on the site.

To celebrate the family-inclusive drop, Travis shared a video of him and Kylie Jenner's children Stormi and Aire modeling the shoes. Two of Kanye West's children with Kim Kardashian, Chicago and Psalm, are also featured in the video. "THE FAM FOR THE JACKS," he captioned the post.

Travis Scott & Ye's Children Model New Cactus Jack Sneakers

Travis also shared a post alongside Ye himself, hinting that they have a new collaboration on the way. "YE AND THE JACK," he captioned a cinematic clip of Kanye, leaving plenty of questions to be answered. It remains unclear exactly what the collab is, but fans are hoping it means the duo has new music on the way. Some even speculate that it could be a full joint album, though this may just be wishful thinking.

After all, Ye fans are still waiting on his collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 2, which was previously expected to drop earlier this month. According to Ty, the project could be dropping "any day now." Unfortunately, the specifics are still up in the air

Travis Scott Teases Kanye West Collab

What do you think of Kanye West and Travis Scott previewing a new collaboration? What do you hope it is? Are you a fan of Travis Scott's new sneakers? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
