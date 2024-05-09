Tyrese Hit With Defamation Lawsuit From Ex-Wife, Allegedly Shared Private Info About Daughter

According to legal documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, Norma Mitchell issued a defamation lawsuit against her ex husband, Tyrese Gibson, in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday (May 7). Moreover, the suit claims that he, who was married to Mitchell from 2007 to 2009, defamed her and revealed private info about their teenage daughter Shayla via IG posts from April 30 to May 7. The issue stems from Tyrese's issues with his ex over their daughter's school tuition, which Mitchell says he publicized.

This included allegations of "slamming Mitchell with a cruel barrage of derogatory and defamatory posts, including false accusations she has committed blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering," the reported lawsuit reads. Supposedly, Tyrese shared his family court motion online through a Google Drive file link in his Instagram bio. According to these claims, it provided excessive detail about the school, Shayla, and her mother, and specifically mentioned a May 1 post's caption as an example of things he shouldn't have shared. "Before they make me delete this post and the link with the full 167 pages of court documents with details [ receipts ] to back up everything GO THERE NOW," the caption read.

Tyrese At The 2024 AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"I am done with living in fear… I got 1 TYRESE!" the still-public post reads, which Norma Mitchell requested the court to order the immediate removal of, along with other posts. "Just 1.. and I am going to protect my name and legacy and family until I take my last breath." This adds onto other legal and relationship issues that he's facing as of late. For example, there's the actor and singer's ongoing divorce with his second ex wife, Samantha Lee.

That's also been quite the nasty process, and on top of that, there's another lawsuit from 2023 involving alleged rental property damage. Tyrese remained steadfast in his denial of any and all wrongdoing, or at least, in his case against his former partners and other parties. It's unclear what will become of all of this, especially considering the back-and-forth nature of it. For more news and the latest updates on these situations, come back to HNHH.

