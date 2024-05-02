Tyrese Gibson Is Accusing His Ex-Wife Of Fraud

Tyrese Gibson has accused his ex-wife of fraud. He claims that Norma Mitchell Gibson, his ex-wife, didn't have their child's best interests at heart. Tyrese also claims his ex-wife disregarded court orders on several occasions. He alleges that the handling of money for their child was dishonest, resulting in money being owed to him. Tyrese's dispute with his ex-wife led him to seek assistance from the Los Angeles County Superior Court. On Tuesday, April 30, the singer-actor shared court filings and talked about his legal dispute with his spouse on social media.

On Instagram, Tyrese boldly shared his side of the story, expressing his struggles and his need for justice in the ongoing dispute. He stated, “I’m finally addressing because I have to… I’ve read your comments, so here’s my response. He continued, writing, “The days of me suffering in silence and living in fear are over….. 167 pages filed in the Los Angeles courthouse, 111 Hill Street… No lies and no goofy s###…. Everything in these court docs has real receipts attached….”

Tyrese Claims His Ex-Wife Owes Him Money

Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage at the AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon held at the Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 3, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Tyrese Gibson said his ex-wife owes almost $25,000 for not covering half of his daughter's tuition. He seeks to charge his ex-wife with fraud and disobeying court-mandated directions. The actor claimed that his ex-wife had “engaged in transactions using other people’s information and accounts.” He discovered this alleged fraud after recognizing her handwriting in the signature of a tuition check that was allegedly signed by himself.

In addition, Tyrese Gibson reported to the police his ex-wife wrongfully paid $2,134 toward his daughter's tuition. He believed that his ex-wife went around his back to make the payment that he did not authorize. He alleges she had gotten in touch with the school to approve the payment. The school also declined to pay him back for it after he asked to be compensated. He Wrote on Instagram, “Sadly, when f### s### is done to MEN it doesn’t matter.” He continued, “I got nothing to lose but my peace and sanity… I got it…. was born a man so none of thin these court documents will ever matter….” Overall, the situation is a bad one for Tyrese. Hopefully, he and his ex-wife can work this out for the sake of their child.

