DJ Akademiks And Charlamagne Tha God Debate "6:16 In LA"

The rap world is once again reacting and in some cases over-reacting to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. It's only been a few days since Kendrick dropped "euphoria" and fans are still picking apart all the lyrical detail. This morning, Kendrick surprise dropped yet another challenge in a new diss track called 6:16 In LA." Fans are already trying to dissect the meaning of 6:16 and even breaking down the various samples and producers used in the song. Unsurprisingly, DJ Akademiks and Charlamagne felt the need to sit down and unpack where the beef currently stands after the new track.

When Ak asked Charlamagne a pretty simple question of who is currently coming out on top, he gave a diplomatic answer. “If you can be an objective hop hop fan who enjoys really good lyrics bars you have to say you are impressed with what both Drake and Kendrick have done thus far” Charlamagne responds. He goes onto explain that even if you believe one MC is in the lead, it shouldn't be by much. Fans are still hoping that Drake eventually responds with a diss track entirely focused on Kendrick, as his previous release "Push Ups" was focused on numerous adversaries. Check out AK and Charlamagne's conversation below.

Charlamagne Tells DJ Akademiks Things Are Close To Even

Fans have been unpacking all the details of Kendrick's new song all day. They broke down a familial connection Drake has to the sample used in the song's instrumental. They also uncovered that regular Taylor Swift producer Jack Antonoff has a production credit on the song. That follows after Drake brought Swift into the discussion with his Taylor Made Freestyle that dropped last month.

What do you think of Charlamagne's take on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef following the release of "6:16 In LA?" Do you think some of the theories fans have pushed about the meaning behind lyrics in the song are true? Let us know in the comment section below.

