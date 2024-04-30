Young Thug & His Lawyer Fist Bump In Court And Fans Want The Image To Be An Album Cover

BYAlexander Cole2.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet
EAST POINT, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Rapper Young Thug attends Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet at DTLR Camp Creek on April 22, 2021 in East Point, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Young Thug remains on trial.

Young Thug is currently going through a massive legal battle that could have huge implications for hip-hop as a genre. Overall, Thugger is battling RICO charges in the state of Georgia. Throughout the trial, the State has tried to use lyrics and music video imagery as part of the case. Furthermore, the proceedings themselves have been a huge mess. There has been very little consistency as it pertains to how much progress is made in court on a daily basis. Some believe the trial could extend into 2027, which feels absurd, and quite frankly inhumane.

Despite all of this, Young Thug has managed to maintain a positive outlook in court. Whenever he is in the courtroom, he keeps a smile on his face. Although there are times when he is more stoic, it is simply to keep his family even-keeled as the whole case has been an emotional rollercoaster. On Monday, Thugger was back in court, and he seemed to be in good spirits, again. In the photo below, you can see that he even gave his lawyer a nice fist bump prior to the proceedings.

Read More: Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Relationship Timeline

Young Thug & His Lawyer

This made for what some believe will soon become an iconic image of the trial. The image made the rounds online, with some fans claiming that this would make for a great album cover. "bro finna turn that to album cover or sumn lol," one person wrote. "Bro might actually make it out," said another. No matter the case, it is clear that he legal team cares deeply about his situation. Fans have been impressed with their work, although only time will tell whether or not is pays off.

Let us know what you think of the trial proceedings thus far, in the comments section down below. Do you feel as though all of this has been a complete farce? Do you think there is a chance that Young Thug will be able to come home in the end? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Meek Mill Weighs In On Young Thug's Trial

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicYoung Thug Was Smiling Ear To Ear After Quavo Visited Him In Court45.9K
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicYoung Thug Teases New Clothing Brand As YSL Rico Trial Resumes1.6K
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicYoung Thug Delivers Loving Message To Mariah The Scientist In Court: Watch2.8K
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicYoung Thug Reportedly Wants Killer Mike, T.I., & Lyor Cohen On The Witness Stand21.3K