Pras Net Worth 2024: What Is The Fugees Icon Worth?

Pras Michel is best known as a member of the seminal hip-hop group The Fugees. He has established a net worth of $20 million as of 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth. As a key figure in one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history, Pras has made a significant mark in the industry. He's done this through his musical talents and ventured into acting and producing.

Founding The Fugees & Achieving Global Success

NEW YORK - July 20, 1994: Hip hop group the Fugees (L-R Pras Michel, Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean) pose for a portrait backstage at the. Manhattan Center on July 20, 1994, also in New York City, New York. (Photo By Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Pras Michel co-founded The Fugees with Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill in the early 1990s. Soon, the group quickly rose to international fame with their second album, The Score. This album, which includes hits like "Killing Me Softly," "Ready or Not," and "Fu-Gee-La," has sold over six million copies in the U.S. and 18 million copies worldwide. This made it one of the best-selling albums of all time. Pras’s contributions as a rapper and producer were integral to the unique sound that blended hip hop with various other musical styles. It further set The Fugees apart from their contemporaries.

Solo Career & Entrepreneurial Ventures

Fonzworth Bentley, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Pras (Photo by Paul Redmond/WireImage)

After The Fugees went on hiatus, Pras embarked on a solo career. He released the single "Ghetto Supastar," a global hit featured on the soundtrack of the film Bulworth. Beyond music, Pras has also explored other avenues. This includes documentary filmmaking and tech entrepreneurship. His documentary Skid Row highlighted his 9-day experience living as a homeless person in Los Angeles, which brought attention to social issues and showcased his capabilities beyond music. Additionally, his involvement in various technological and media-related ventures has diversified his career and income sources.

Ongoing Influence & Philanthropic Efforts

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 12: Rapper/Actor/Producer Pras Michel poses during the. Miami Dade College's Miami International Film Festival at The Standard on March 12, 2015, also in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

Pras Michel continues influencing the music industry through his production and artist development work. His commitment to exploring innovative projects and investments in various sectors, including digital media, demonstrates his forward-thinking approach to business and art. Furthermore, Pras is involved in philanthropy. This is particularly true in initiatives aimed at supporting education and fighting poverty. It further reflects his dedication to giving back to the community.

Pras Michel's career illustrates a dynamic and multifaceted trajectory from musician to global entertainer and entrepreneur. His lasting impact on the hip-hop industry and his ongoing music, film, and business projects ensure he remains a prominent figure in the entertainment world. As he continues developing new artistic and business ventures, Pras's influence is poised to expand further, solidifying his legacy in the cultural landscape.