Latto Looks Gorgeous In Summery Yellow Photo Shoot

While Latto gets most of her attention from her string of hits over the past few years, she's also no stranger to getting love from fans for her looks. That was the case again when she shared a new photo dump to Instagram earlier today showing off an eye-popping yellow outfit. In the pictures she's sporting a shirt that reads "Sugar Honey Ice Tea" and she fittingly captioned the post "$UGAR HONEY ICED TEA 💿."

In the comments, fans churn out a ton of love for Latto's looks. One particularly notable comment comes from fellow rapper and TDE signee Doechii. "The yellow is HOT ⭐️" Doechii's comment on the post reads to the tune of over 500 likes, among the most of any comment on the post. Yung Miami also turned up in the comments to drop a string of fire emojis reacting to the post. Those comments are just a few among a sea of fans showing the "Big Energy" rapper love throughout her comment section. Check out the new photo dump and fan reactions to it below.

Fans React To Latto's Stunning New Photo Shoot

Latto has appeared on a pair of features so far this year, including "Can't Get Enough" with Jennifer Lopez. But she's only released one new single of her own, "Sunday Service." The song has racked up more than 8 million streams on Spotify as it proved controversial right out of the gate. Fans tried to diagnose whether or not the song was dissing other female rappers and if so, who was getting the brunt of her venom.

That supposed beef may have come into play when she recently was asked to name her three favorite female rappers of all time. She refused to say the exact name of the third person on the list, leading many to believe she was giving Nicki Minaj her flowers despite their past beefs. What do you think of Latto's new sugar honey iced tea photo shoot? Are you looking forward to hearing new music from the rapper this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

