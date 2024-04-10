Terrell Suggs Arrested On Assault Charge: Details

Terrell Suggs has found himself in a tough situation when it comes to the legal front. According to TMZ, the former Baltimore Ravens superstar was arrested in Arizona. More specifically, he was arrested out in Maricopa County, where he was hit with a couple of charges. One of these charges was for simple assault, and the other was for offense against public order. At the time of writing this, there are no details surrounding what actually led to the arrest.

However, what can be said is that Suggs was promptly released following his arrest. He was subsequently booked after being taken by police, but is now presumably back home. Suggs, of course, played football at Arizona State, which could explain why he was in the state. Either way, this is a unique situation that is still developing. Only time will tell what this was all about.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Completely Naked For Stunning Women's Health Photoshoot

Terrell Suggs Already Released

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 3: Outside Linebacker Terrell Suggs #55 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field for the game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

During his long NFL career, Suggs got to play for the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. During this time, he was able to win two Super Bowls. It is likely that he will be headed to the Hall of Fame, especially when you consider his accomplishments. For now, no one knows for sure if the details around this arrest could have any affect on legacy discussions.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. What are your favorite Terrell Suggs moment from the NFL? Were you a fan of his back in the day, or did he make life hell for your favorite teams? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NFL world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the biggest stories involving your favorite athletes.

Read More: Lil Rod Claims He's Got Diddy On Tape Admitting To Crimes

[Via]