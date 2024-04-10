Terrell Suggs Arrested On Assault Charge: Details

Details surrounding the arrest are sparse.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
281 Views
2012 NFL Honors - Show

Terrell Suggs has found himself in a tough situation when it comes to the legal front. According to TMZ, the former Baltimore Ravens superstar was arrested in Arizona. More specifically, he was arrested out in Maricopa County, where he was hit with a couple of charges. One of these charges was for simple assault, and the other was for offense against public order. At the time of writing this, there are no details surrounding what actually led to the arrest.

However, what can be said is that Suggs was promptly released following his arrest. He was subsequently booked after being taken by police, but is now presumably back home. Suggs, of course, played football at Arizona State, which could explain why he was in the state. Either way, this is a unique situation that is still developing. Only time will tell what this was all about.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Completely Naked For Stunning Women's Health Photoshoot

Terrell Suggs Already Released

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 3: Outside Linebacker Terrell Suggs #55 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field for the game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

During his long NFL career, Suggs got to play for the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. During this time, he was able to win two Super Bowls. It is likely that he will be headed to the Hall of Fame, especially when you consider his accomplishments. For now, no one knows for sure if the details around this arrest could have any affect on legacy discussions.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. What are your favorite Terrell Suggs moment from the NFL? Were you a fan of his back in the day, or did he make life hell for your favorite teams? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the NFL world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of the biggest stories involving your favorite athletes.

Read More: Lil Rod Claims He's Got Diddy On Tape Admitting To Crimes

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Todd Olszewski/Getty ImagesSportsTerrell Suggs Set To Sign One-Year Deal With Arizona Cardinals: Report
Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty ImagesSportsMark Wahlberg Says The NFL Told Him "You Can't Do This" In Regards To HBO's "Ballers"
Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week SevenSportsTerrell Owens Hit By Car After Dispute At Basketball Game
Ralph Freso/Getty ImagesSportsEarl Thomas Set To Sign Four-Year Deal With The Baltimore Ravens: Report