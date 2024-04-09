Blueface Announces He Has New Show Airing On Tronix

The announcement comes as he's still behind bars.

Blueface is once again proving that nothing can stop his endless onslaught of new media and drama. He's had a years-long love triangle with Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock and numerous other figures have been pulled into his orbit over the years. In fact, the past few weeks have been relatively quiet for Blue for what seems like the first time in years. But that isn't likely to last following a new announcement he made on Instagram that will open up new lanes for fans to engage with his dramatic life.

Overnight, Blue announced that there's a new show following his life airing on Tronix starting very soon. "Click link in Bio Yo You wont believe this!! My show #HouseofBlueface is airing now! only on @tronixnetwork - Every thursday 5pm PST SUBSCRIBE NOW!!! #TronixNetwork" the caption of his Instagram post reads. It's attached to a video that explains the title of the show, a Game Of Thrones parody. The clip features Blue sitting on a throne similar to the fantasy TV show's iconic piece. Check out the announcement post below.

Blueface's New Show Coming Soon

The show comes as Blueface has been behind bars since earlier this year. In the months since he's been on the mind of nearly everyone in his orbit. In particular Chrisean Rock and Blue's mother Karlissa Saffold haven't been able to stop calling for his release at every opportunity. Last month though, news broke that Blue had been in a fight in prison.

The fight could further complicate his release, which was originally expected in July. It came just as news broke that he was also wanted in Nevada. That means that whenever he finishes his stint in California prison he could be transferred to Nevada so serve further time there. What do you think of Blueface announcing a new TV show while still behind bars? Do you think fans will flock to Tronix in order to watch the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

