Amine Buys Nearly $3 Million Home In The Hollywood Hills

Amine reps his city as much as anybody. In his lyrics, song titles, and music videos he's always talking about the city of Portland. That's why some recent news about him buying a new home is surprising rap fans. That's because the home he purchased isn't in Portland at all, but the Hollywood Hills. According to XXL, he's nabbed a 3,591 square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence in Los Angeles. They also shared some pictures of the stunning residence, check out the full set of photos below.

Amine's most recent musical effort was a collaboration. He teamed up with producer Kaytranada for a fittingly titled crossover album called Kaytramine last year. In addition to the two talented artists at its core, the album also featured appearances from Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, Amaarae, Snoop Dogg, and Pharrell. The album spawned hits and fan favorites like "4EVA," "Rebuke," and "Sossaup." The pair played a special five-show summer tour last year to celebrate the release of the album. The tour included dates in both Amine's native Portland and Los Angeles.

Amine Buys Himself A New Home

Earlier this year, Amine teamed up with RiTchie from Injury Reserve. He's hearing up to drop his first solo album later this year and has teased it with a series of singles including "Dizzy" which also features a verse from the Portland-rapper. The two have collaborated numerous times before on songs like the single "Campfire" and the Limbo deep cut "Fetus. Amine lent a memorable guest verse to the car-themed banger "Jailbreak The Tesla" from Injury Reserve's 2019 self-titled album.

Amine's last solo project was his TWOPOINTFIVE mixtape project in 2021. It served as the sequel to 2018's ONEPOINTFIVE. Both projects served as shorter splashes of material in the gap between bigger and more substantial solo releases from the rapper. What do you think of Amine's new house in the Hollywood Hills? Are you looking forward to new material from the rapper soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

