Diddy's Former Dancer Claims She Also Has Stories About The Rap Mogul

The past few days have been a full-on avalanche for Diddy. It's really dated back months starting with Cassie's high-profile lawsuit filed late last year. While that lawsuit was handled very quickly in private it turned out to be the first of numerous lawsuits that followed. One of the most damaging to the rap mogul's reputation has been producer Lil Rod's. The suit makes plenty of bold claims about the male celebrities he reportedly bragged about having sex with and the alleged drug trafficking going on behind the scenes.

The allegations turned to a very real threat earlier this week when the federal government raided two of Diddy's residences in Los Angeles and Miami. Consequently, they announced that it was part of an investigation into sex trafficking allegations made against the rap legend. His plane was also intercepted in Miami where one of his associates was arrested and hit with two felonies. Additionally, that raid caused much of the rap world to turn on the genre veteran. He's faced quite a bit of joking and harassment online from across the entertainment world. Now one of his own former dancers claims that she has her own dark story to tell about his past actions.

Diddy's Former Dancer Has "Horrific" Story About Him

Now one of Diddy's former dancers Tanika Ray has taken to Instagram with a post on the current situation. "Oh yeah women hold a lot in order to function everyday in a man’s world. Unfortch we can compartmentalization out pain and carry on. We utilize the experience as a lesson and move differently. If I told my story in 1996 then What?? I just knew to avoid him at all costs. Yes I danced for him and kept my space. I was on the Vote or die airplane and kept my space. I interviewed him for his projects and kept my space," her post begins. Subsequently, she goes on to stand by Cassie for her original allegations and opens up on the ways women are forced to process their trauma.

