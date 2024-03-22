Andre 3000 Reveals That His Shift To Ambient Jazz Was Unplanned

Last year, Andre 3000 released his long-awaited debut solo album New Blue Sun. The project surprised and divided much of his fanbase as it saw him shifting his style away from rap entirely into ambient jazz music which prominently featured him playing the flute. Many fans praised his willingness to step so far outside of his comfort zone and try a new style, while others were disappointed that they waited so long specifically for a new rap album from 3k.

Now during a recent performance he gave even more insight into how he arrived at the shift in style. A video captured by a fan depicts his discussion of the process. “‘How you just gon’ be rapping and then just get on stage playing f*cking flutes? Like, I didn’t plan to be the flute n*gga. I didn’t plan to be that. It just kinda, like, it happened. When I started rapping, I didn’t know what it would be. It was just me and Big Boi at the crib watching rap videos," he explained. "We all freestyling. We all making this shit up as we go along. We have intentions but we don’t really know," he concluded. Check out the full video below.

Andre 3000 Talks About Arriving At New Sound

Earlier this month, Andre 3000 reunited with his former Outkast partner Big Boi. Unsurprisingly, Big Boi had some jokes to crack about the new artistic direction Andre has been on, but it was obviously all in good faith. Andre also revealed in an interview that Big Boi shared his reaction to New Blue Sun after hearing it. He expressed pride in his fellow rap legend's commitment to shifting his aesthetic.

What do you think of Andre 3000's comments on how he arrived at his new style of ambient flute music? Do you believe him that he never set out to drastically shift genres and it just happened to work out that way? Let us know in the comment section below.

