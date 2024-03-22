Future & Metro Boomin's "We Don't Trust You" Is Turning Everyone Into A Comedian Online

Fans are loving the album.

Future and Metro Boomin are a dynamic duo who have given us some truly massive hits over the years. However, up until a few years ago, it had actually been a long time since they had worked together. Overall, this made fans disappointed, and it led to some thinking that there was a feud between the two. As it turns out, that is actually not the case. Instead, a collaborative album from these two has been teased for over a year. In fact, it was recently revealed that they were dropping two albums together. One would come out on April 12th, and the other, today.

We Don't Trust You is now out on streaming and the entire hip-hop world is talking about it. Of course, this is mostly thanks to the Kendrick Lamar-assisted track "Like That." This cut disses Drake and J. Cole, so you can imagine just how much fans were invigorated by it. Aside from that track, there is a lot to digest here. There are plenty of incredible tracks, and fans are feeling it so far. After all, Future is a pioneer of the game and Metro Boomin is one of the best producers of this generation.

Future x Metro Boomin

On Twitter, fans offered up their reactions to the project. While some gave real opinions on the album, you will note that most people decided to try and be comedians. Below, you will find a plethora of memes about the project. From Pusha T to Drake to Kendrick Lamar, there is a whole lot here to digest. If anything, there is no denying that this project has made a huge impact.

Fans React

Let us know what you think about We Don't Trust You, in the comments section down below. Do you think this is one of the best albums of the year so far? What is your favorite track on the album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

