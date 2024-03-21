Nicki Minaj Hands Fans Her Microphone During Show, The Unexpected Result Goes Viral

The fan's singing put Nicki into a state of shock.

BYCaroline Fisher
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, California

Nicki Minaj continues to make headlines for her Pink Friday 2 world tour, which fans anticipated for months before it finally got started a few weeks back. While some Barbz were busy readying their fits, scoring tickets, and more, others were rehearsing the femcee's song lyrics. Of course, this was all in hopes that they'd be lucky enough to get selected by Nicki herself to sing to the crowd.

Earlier this week, one fortunate fan had their wish granted. Nicki handed the eager Barb her microphone during her performance of "The Night Is Still Young." While she certainly looked honored to be chosen for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the moment was quickly cut short. Just after handing the fan her mic, their questionable singing skills put Nicki into a state of shock. Looking horrified, she motioned for the fan to return the microphone.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour Gets Glowing Review From B.G.

Nicki Minaj Looks Horrified By Fan's Singing

A clip from the hilarious moment has gone viral since, and luckily, the Barb still seems glad to have had the experience. She shared the clip on Twitter/X, writing, "nicki handed me her f**king MICCCC LIKE OMFG." Countless social media users are now weighing in on the interaction, with several agreeing that Nicki should let fans sing at every show. "That is such a great memory for her to have," one user writes. "That looks like so much fun," another says.

Plenty of commenters are also sounding off about Nicki's reaction to the fan's singing, with some suggesting that it was actually her alter ego. "She was flabbergasted I’m crying," one commenter writes. "That wasn't nicki who grabbed the mic.. it was Roman," another claims. What do you think of Nicki Minaj handing a fan her microphone during a recent performance? How do you think the fan sounded? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s Half-Sister Wants A Tell-All Interview On "The Breakfast Club"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up EditionMusicNicki Minaj Snatches Mic From Fan On "Pink Friday 2" Tour
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, CaliforniaMusicNicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Tour Gets Glowing Review From B.G.
6th Annual Mother's Day Experience With Anthony Hamilton And Tamar BraxtonMusicTamar Braxton Rips Microphone Away From Fan: "I Know You Lying"
Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube MusicMusicNicki Minaj Previews "Pink Friday 2" Tour Choreography