Major Myjah Returns With A Hazy Late-Night Banger "Trying"

Major Myjah is a newcomer to the HNHH site and we are excited to bring you our first coverage of him. According to Viper Mag, he is a multicultural artist who has roots all over the United States. He was raised in between Miami, Los Angeles, Jamaica, New York and Atlanta, and specializes in rap and R&B cuts. Today we are here to talk about Major Myjah's new single "Trying."

This is now his second single of the year and of the last three years! That last offering was a collaboration with Drumma Boy called "Crushin'." In addition to that long drought without loosies, Major Myjah also has not dropped an album since 2015. In fact, it has been his only project of his scant, yet veteran-like 10-year career.

Read More: Metro Boomin & Future Share "We Don't Trust You" Cover Art

Listen To "Trying" By Major Myjah

However, things could be changing for Major as he looks to be getting active again. "Trying" is a trap-flavored banger with solid and snappy production and solid vocal work. For those who do not know, he has worked with some talented names in his day such as 2 Chainz, Asher Roth, Pi'erre Bourne, Damian Lillard (Dame D.O.L.L.A.), and more. Go check out his new single "Trying" now.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Trying," by Major Myjah? Is this one of the best songs of his career so far, why or why not? Do you think he waited too long to make a comeback, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bryson Tiller. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

What you waiting on girl

What you waiting for

Let's go hit the back door and hit them angles

Talking that s*** in this blue flame like you gon' change clothes

What's your real name not yo fake Lil Jane Doe

Giving you all the attention you loving the mention

Read More: 50 Cent's Sire Spirits Accuses Beam Suntory Of Embezzlement

[Via]