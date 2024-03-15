Meek Mill Gets Love For His "On The Radar" Freestyle

A lot of folks were recently talking about so many of the Philly MC's other endeavors that they forgot how skilled he is.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2023 Hot 97 Winter Jam

There's still a lot of rumors and trolling floating around concerning Meek Mill's implicit mention in a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. However, all that conversation and drama made a lot of people forget about what led him to superstardom in the first place: his rapping. Moreover, the Philly MC recently stopped by On The Radar for a freestyle, and folks in the comments section of the post below reacted quite glowingly to his skills. "Caught the beat and stayed there. This was fire," a user commented, with another adding, "No matter how you slice it, dawg a legend."

However, when it comes to his musical skill as an artist mentor and businessman, not everyone is as praiseful of his work as a front office guy. For example, fellow rapper Poundisde Pop recently claimed to DJ Akademiks that Meek Mill offered him just $20K for seven albums, a bad deal which left a worse taste in his mouth. Not only that, but Pop also alleged that Meek wanted all the rights and publishing for this deal as well, yet he was able to find another agreement with another party. It looks like their feud over this will continue, given their responses and how they feel about the matter.

Read More: Meek Mill Wants To Help The Mayor Of Philly Fight Gun Violence After Shooting

Meek Mill's On The Radar Freestyle: See Reactions In Comments

Elsewhere, Meek Mill also comments on other music by his peers, such as his recent comments on Ye. "Random but: I think Yeezy smart but be off a lil but because I bought like 17 pair of Yeezys since we been trading rap shots…" he tweeted. "And I listened to your music to get me through my bid you a super legend I was more confused of why you was going so hard to go at me in the beginning… When you see us going at it it’s always rap beef we know each other personally and would never let it go to far! It’s a bloody sport gotta be rough wit it."

Meanwhile, amid plans to start a new record label, it's unclear where the HEATHENISM creative will go from here. Is there more music on the way to keep up with his own prolific tendencies or is this kicking off another era of his career? Either way, this On The Radar freestyle proves that certain talents don't go away easy. For more news and the latest updates on Meek Mill, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Meek Mill’s “Heathenism” First-Week Sales Get Him Ripped Apart By Critics

