WILLOW Drops Angelic "Symptom Of Life" Single

It is clear that Will Smith's kids have been inspired to be multi-talented artists. of course, we all know how diversely gifted the famed actor and musician is. But, Jaden and WILLOW have certainly proven to be talented in their own respective ways as well. Both of them have never pigeonholed themselves to one genre, especially WILLOW. Her career has seen take on many different forms of pop music. Her evolution continues on this newest single "symptom of life."

Since 2020, the 23-year-old multi-talent had been exploring pop punk and rock. In that three-year window, she put out three albums, THE ANXIETY, lately I feel EVERYTHING, and <COPINGMECHANISM>. After 2022 though, WILLOW went silent for a little over a year. In that span of time, she worked on trying out more alternative/singer/songwriter material with "alone."

Read More: Drake Labels PARTYNEXTDOOR "The Real GOAT" Ahead Of New Single

Listen To "Symptom Of Life" By WILLOW

She did drop some instrumental cuts on Apple Music, "Stars" and "Symphonie," but WILLOW is truly back with "symptom of life." This a beautiful record about really questioning your choices in life. She kind of gave a hint as to what she is trying to do with her recent offerings with Rolling Stone. "When we're alone, when there's nobody there to distract us from our own thoughts, we try to run away from it. But I feel like it's a really interesting practice to understand and to really see what changes when you don't try to push it away."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "symptom of life," by WILLOW? Is this one of her better tracks as of late, why or why not? What was your favorite element of the song and why? Are you excited for her rumored upcoming album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding WILLOW. Finally, stay with us for everything the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pushing and peeling myself out of my disguise looking at you now I am Wondering who am I

If I could try to take you back I couldn't define

Feeling

Absence of time

Knowing

Read More: DJ Akademiks Tells Playboi Carti Fans To "Stay Tuned" For "Music" LP, But They Don't Trust It

[Via]