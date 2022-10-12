Willow Smith Reflects On Feeling “Sadness That I Didn’t Know Existed” After Early Stardom
Willow Smith spoke candidly about the “dark path” her life could have gone down after becoming famous as a kid.
Willow Smith, who was thrust into stardom at the age of 10 years old following the release of “Whip My Hair,” says her life could’ve gone down a dark path. Smith reflected on her childhood fame during a recent interview with Sirius XM’s Bevelations.
“I saw the dark path I could have gone down. I think I kind of caught myself before my coping mechanisms started too early,” Smith told host Bevy Smith, as caught by E! News. “I knew I needed to be a kid.”
She added: “I had touched a sadness that I didn’t know existed. And that was terrifying. Because I was like, ‘I’ve never felt this before. I don’t know, this is obviously not healthy.’ ‘I need to stop this before it becomes a darker, a darker place.'”
“And realistically in my young mind, I really didn’t know,” Willow continued. “I just knew it felt wrong. I just knew it. I just knew everything felt wrong.”
Willow eventually returned to music in 2015 to release her debut studio album, Ardipithecus. Her newest album, Coping Mechanism, was released on Oct. 7. A day after the project was released, Willow performed “Ur a Stranger” and “Curious/Furious” on Saturday Night Live.
Elsewhere in the interview, Willow discussed the series Red Table Talk, which she hosts with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
