Willow Smith, who was thrust into stardom at the age of 10 years old following the release of “Whip My Hair,” says her life could’ve gone down a dark path. Smith reflected on her childhood fame during a recent interview with Sirius XM’s Bevelations.

“I saw the dark path I could have gone down. I think I kind of caught myself before my coping mechanisms started too early,” Smith told host Bevy Smith, as caught by E! News. “I knew I needed to be a kid.”

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

She added: “I had touched a sadness that I didn’t know existed. And that was terrifying. Because I was like, ‘I’ve never felt this before. I don’t know, this is obviously not healthy.’ ‘I need to stop this before it becomes a darker, a darker place.'”

“And realistically in my young mind, I really didn’t know,” Willow continued. “I just knew it felt wrong. I just knew it. I just knew everything felt wrong.”

Willow eventually returned to music in 2015 to release her debut studio album, Ardipithecus. Her newest album, Coping Mechanism, was released on Oct. 7. A day after the project was released, Willow performed “Ur a Stranger” and “Curious/Furious” on Saturday Night Live.

Elsewhere in the interview, Willow discussed the series Red Table Talk, which she hosts with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

[Via]