Matt Champion Recruits Blackpink's Jennie For "Slow Motion"

Former Brockhampton member Matt Champion kicked off 2024 with a bang, unveiling his song "Aphid" in February. Later that month, he dropped a danceable track called "Slug," paving the way for even more to come. Now, the Texas-born performer has come through with yet another dreamy single, this time teaming up with K-pop icon Jennie.

The Blackpink superstar lends her hypnotic vocals to the otherwise electronic track. Lyrics center around wishing time would stand still, allowing moments with a loved one to last a lifetime. The track was produced by Matt Champion, Henry Kwapis, Dijon, and other “close collaborators,” according to a press release.

Mika's Laundry Arrives March 22

The melancholy song certainly delivers the bright, fresh atmosphere one would hope for on a pre-spring release, and has managed to leave fans hoping for more. Fortunately, it won't be too much longer before fans hear another release from Matt Champion, as the hitmaker has also recently announced a new full-length project. His debut solo album, dubbed Mika's Laundry, is slated for release on March 22.

"Slow Motion" additionally arrives alongside an accompanying music video. In the simple, trippy visual, viewers watch a close-up shot of an eyeball reacting to flashing lights. The video was directed by Anna Pollack, who also directed Matt Champion's "Aphid" and "Slug" music videos, which he unveiled in February. What do you think of Matt Champion's new track with Blackpink's Jennie? Do you think the two of them should collaborate again in the future? Will you be adding "Slow Motion" to your playlist? Are you looking forward to hearing his new solo album, Mika’s Laundry when it arrives on March 22? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Driving upside down

You're my escape from reality

You know what you mean to me

'Cause I'm leaning all my weight

Making my heart cry

Moving in slow, slow motion

