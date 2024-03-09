Tony Shhnow Makes Waves With Latest Album "Out The Woods"

Atlanta-based rapper Tony Shhnow is here to impress once again with the release of his latest album, Out the Woods. The 20-track project is accompanied by a new music video for "RollAnotha1." Following his successful drops last year, including "Love Streak" and "I Can't Feel My Face Too" with Robb Bank$, Tony Shhnow is back in full force with his first full-length release of 2024. This year, Tony has been expanding his horizons, collaborating with artists outside his typical sphere and making his presence felt in various arenas. During New York Fashion Week, he caught attention for his appearance at the Ksubi x Trippie Redd presentation and ANNA BOLINA's FW24 runway show. Additionally, he graced The Lot Radio with an appearance where he premiered a recent single on Anabelle Kline's mix for That Good Shit.

"Out the Woods" sees Tony Shhnow returning to his roots with a more traditional "plugg" sound that he's been instrumental in popularizing. The album channels a classic mixtape vibe, showcasing Tony's quick-witted flows and undeniable drive. Through a slew of mixtapes and constant releases, Tony has garnered praise from hip-hop enthusiasts and critics alike. He's solidifying his position as a key player in the underground scene.

Despite his Atlanta roots, Tony Shhnow's influence extends far beyond the city limits. Collaborations with artists like TiaCorrine, Kenny Mason, Joony, and now MIKE and Earl Sweatshirt demonstrate his versatility and wide-ranging appeal. Furthermore, with features from frequent collaborator 3AG Pilot, West Coast spitter 1TakeJay, and PNDRN, Out The Woods promises a diverse and dynamic listening experience.

Moreover, Tony Shhnow's latest project not only showcases his growth as an artist but also cements his status as a significant figure in hip-hop culture. From his old-school R&B aesthetics to his ever-changing style, Tony embodies the essence of modern hip-hop, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. With "Out the Woods," Tony Shhnow continues to push boundaries and solidify his place as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Let us know what you think of Out The Woods on HNHH, below.

Tracklist:

Intro to the woods Cool Minute Don't Slip What We Doin 99 Overall (feat. 1TakeJay) Adrenaline Skit Salute (Yes) Animal Crossings (feat. 3AG Pilot) Her Favourite I'm Standing Right Here Tryna See Lost Skit No Time Soon Pool (feat. PNDRN) Watch Guidance Skit RollAnotha1 Out The Woods Hustla [Bonus Track] Mind of Da Crook [Bonus Track]

