Bobby V Goes Commando In Viral Performance, Fans Can't Help But Clown Him

Bobby V recently went viral for his recent performance, although it's unfortunately not for the talent he exhibited during it. Rather, it's actually for his exposed hips, since many fans noticed that he apparently wasn't wearing underwear beneath his jeans, and proceeded to clown him online. "It might look good in person," one fan joked of the Millennium Tour participant. "Freeballin jeans gotta be a incarcerationable offense," another added, with a particularly cheeky fan referencing another fashionably provocative celebrity. "He got the low rise Britney Spears joints on lol," they wrote, with a user providing the best possible pun around this. "Bobby just wanted to show yall his V."

Furthermore, apart from this performance, Bobby V is pretty low-key and under the radar these days, which must feel nice. After all, even the happiest or most successful celebrity in the world can't keep up with so much attention all the time. Regardless, he is still moving his career forward and making the best out of it, with some potential opportunities on the horizon. For example, Ray J said last year that he wants a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie, and Pleasure P.

Read More: Bobby Valentino Dragged For Comments About Naked “B*tches” On Social Media

"Listen, everybody talking ’bout their get back on Verzuz. I want my get back,” Ray J shared on Instagram. “You know what I’m saying? Can I get my get back, Sammie? Can I get my get back, P? Even [Bobby V], you switched sides fam. When I looked back you was on they side. I know ya’ll all from the A but God damn, we supposed to be a team. Ya’ll back there singing my songs and s**t, throwing me off.

"I over-rehearsed, you know?" he continued. "I learned from what I did wrong and I want my get back, too. Can ya’ll run me my get back? I’m ready to get back right now. Were we at? I done drank my tea. Pops done got me right. You feel what I’m saying? Brandy got me strong mentally. What ya’ll n***as want to do? Run it back. FORGET THE GROUP RIGHT NOW!! Run it back!! @sammiealways @bobbyvshow @pleasurep — @officialrsvp – @verzuztv — What yall think??" For more news and the latest updates on Bobby V, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Win Cultural Influence Award, “Verzuz” To Return: “We’re Gonna Come Back Strong”

[via]