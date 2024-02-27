Chevy Woods Takes A Time Machine Back To "1998" On His New Album

Chevy Woods has mostly been tied to Wiz Khalifa for the duration of his career. The two have collaborated many times before and it makes sense seeing as he is a Taylor Gang signee. The veteran MC is someone you go to for laid back raps and he is doing more of the same on his latest effort. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania spitter recently came by with his fourth project since the start of the 2020 decade. Chevy Woods' 1998 is a concise 13-song listen with a handful of features.

If you take a peek at the tracklist, you will notice the titles evoke a certain time period. Sports fans were certainly pick up on the fact that these tracks call back to the time in which Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls would go on to win their last championship. It was also the end of their second three peat proving that even on wearier legs Jordan and the gang were able to succeed.

Read More: Nicki Minaj And Husband Sued For Alleged Backstage Assault, X-Rays Included In Evidence

Listen To 1998 By Chevy Woods

Woods is essentially doing the same on this project here. 1998 definitely has production inspiration from the 1990s with the heavy East Coast boom bap sounds. Woods captivates us right away on the "Intro" and continues to wow down the stretch. Be sure to give this a listen above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, 1998, by Chevy Woods? What tracks are sticking out to you and why? Who had the strongest guest performance on the record in your opinion? Is this a top-tier Chevy project? If not, where would you rank it amongst the rest of his discography? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Chevy Woods. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

1998 Tracklist:

Intro 1998 (feat. Boaz & Smoke DZA) Yellow Bridges (feat. Boaz) Flu Game Bank Heist Phil Jackson Parade Tony Harlem Nights Game 6 Role Players United Center Ring Ceremony

Read More: Kanye West Sued By Donna Summer’s Estate Over “I Feel Love” Sample On "Good (Don't Die)"