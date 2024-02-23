Kanye West Claims He's From Mars And Gives NSFW Answer About His Favorite Meal

Kanye West is back in Europe this week. He traveled around the continent last summer with his wife Bianca Censori where he got in trouble numerous times. The pair are have returned to Italy this week primarily for two listening parties for West and Ty Dolla $ign's new album VULTURES 1. But while there, the pair hit up a fashion show in Milan. Much of the attention was first directed at Censori's characteristically scant outfit. But now, a video of West being interviewed during the event is making the rounds online.

As he does in almost every interview nowadays, West says some bizarre things. It starts out when he introduces himself, which includes an off-handed claim that he's from Mars. He then gives a tour of his entire fit which is head to toe with notable pieces. The final 30 seconds of the interview are a series of seemingly unrelated questions, all of which West seems happy to answer. That goes extra for when he's asked about his favorite meal, which he answers with no hesitation. Check out the NSFW response he gives to the question below.

Kanye West's Fashion Show Interview

Kanye West hosted some similar listening parties in Chicago earlier this month. The shows were controversial right away for some of the lyrics in his songs as well as samples of Donna Summer and Black Sabbath songs he didn't get properly cleared. Ozzy Osbourne himself ended up calling West out on Twitter. He labelled the rapper an antisemite and said he wants no association with him.

Despite all the controversy surrounding VULTURES 1, fans still tuned into the album. It sold enough copies to debut at the very top spot on the Billboard 200 in its first week. What do you think of Kanye West claiming he's from Mars in a new interview? Do you think he's telling the truth when he answers what his favorite meal is? Let us know in the comment section below.

