KASHDAMI Delivers High-Octane New Track, "Want!"

Earlier this week, KASHDAMI kicked off what's sure to be yet another successful year with his new song, "Want!" He unveiled a snippet of the catchy track a couple of months back, which earned him quite a bit of attention online. Countless fans and even Lil Wayne's son co-signed the single on social media, and have been waiting for the full release since.

Reportedly, the track will appear on the Las Vegas-born performer's upcoming album, Oasis. It's unclear when the new project is scheduled to drop, but based on listeners' reactions to his latest release, they can't wait. His comments section is flooded with praise for the single, as well as demands for more new music.

KASHDAMI Drops Single Ahead Of New Album, Oasis

While the track appears to be a success so far, one complaint some fans have had is its length. It clocks in at only around a minute and a half long, which some say just isn't cutting it. Luckily for supporters craving more, however, KASHDAMI has already started to tease an extended cut. He took to his YouTube comments section to ask fans if they wanted to hear a longer version of "Want!," to which they replied with several comments along the lines of, "PLEASE BRO PLEASE."

The single sees KASHDAMI spit menacing bars about clashing with competitors, making money, and more, accompanied by dreamy production. The song also arrives alongside a cinematic music video directed by @1karlwithak. What do you think of KASHDAMI's new track? What about the song's accompanying music video? Will you be adding "Want!" to your playlist, or not? Are you looking forward to his new album, Oasis? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I keep them racks comin'

N***as, they know how I'm bomin'

Ni-N***as can't show me no funds

I'm gettin' this check when I want

