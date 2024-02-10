Lil Yachty Joins Fred Again On Stage To Perform Unreleased Collab

Fred Again is fresh off a massive breakout 2023. Though he's been grinding away for a while in the UK garage and electronica underground, the DJ and producer started gaining a lot more attention last year. Part of that came through his affiliation with Skrillex and Four Tet. The trio filled in as a headliner in week 2 of Coachella last year after Frank Ocean backed out of his second performance. It all culminated with a Best New Artist nomination at the Grammys.

Fred Again has parlayed his big year into a handful of high-profile collaborations. Because he tends to play many of his songs at shows before they're ever released fans are often familiar with his catalog of work-in-progress material. That was the case when he collaborated with Nigerian singer Obongjayar "adore u." It was even more the case a few months later when he unleashed "leavemealone" with Baby Keem and a remix with Nia Archives shortly after. He's also been playing an unreleased song with Lil Yachty at recent shows. But fan hype reached another level recently when Yachty joined him on stage to perform the song himself.

Lil Yachty Teams Up With Fred Again On Stage

Last week, Lil Yachty dropped his new single "A Cold Sunday." The track is short running less the two minutes but it put his lyrical ability on full display. In one particular bar he discusses writing a hit song and passing it off to City Girls. That led fans to speculate which of their tracks he was talking about.

Just before that he made his surprise first team-up with emo pop singer YUNGBLUD. Despite neither of the two distinctive artists being particular critical darlings the song seems to be performing quite well with fans. It's racked up nearly 2 million streams on Spotify in just a few weeks. What do you think of Lil Yachty joining Fred Again on stage during a recent music festival? Are you looking forward to their collaboration eventually dropping? Let us know in the comment section below.

