50 Cent Picks Which 21 Savage Track He Thinks Is The Best Song Out Right Now

50 Cent is no stranger to sharing his opinions on the biggest rap songs of the moment. Whether he's a big fan or a bit of a skeptic he will let fans know. Most recently, he took to Instagram to talk about 21 Savage. He shared a video of Savage discussing 50 and his music during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay show. Savage discussed 50 being shot during a conversation about his own shooting incident which included a harrowing play by play of the dramatic event.

50 Cent also told fans which of 21 Savage's new songs he's bumping. He shared a screenshot of his new album american dream and in the caption he explained what his standout song is. "He got the hardest sh!t out right now Track 5 Sneaky 🤦‍♂️🤨stop playing for 🥷🏾start booming sh!t" his caption reads. In the comments, Savage himself shows up to drop a saluting emoji. Numerous fans also hyped up both the song "Sneaky" and vintage 50 songs that sounds similar to it. Check out the full post and all the fan responses to it below.

50 Cent Cosigns 21 Savage's "Sneaky"

21 Savage's new album american dream has been the biggest release of 2024 so far. The record has already spent its first two weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 and is fighting with Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time for its third week. The album has outpaced other big releases from artists like Kid Cudi and Kali Uchis so far this year.

50 Cent is now dealing with the fallout from an incident that happened last year. Viral video of him getting frustrated and throwing a microphone into the crowd during a show. Earlier this month news broke that he was being sued over the incident. What do you think of 50 Cent calling "sneaky" the hardest song out right now? Is it your favorite track from the new 21 Savage album american dream? Let us know in the comment section below.

