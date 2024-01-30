Celebrities Celebrating Birthdays In February

Aquarius and Pisces Gang stand up! There are more famous February birthdays than people may realize. Without getting too deep into horoscopes, one thing about Aquariuses is unique and Pisces' is known for creativity, making the month of February a home of talented innovators. Some were trailblazers in their respective musical lanes and others just bring something unmissable every time. In this list, we’ve got rappers and R&B singers from a variety of generations. We’d be here all day if we listed everyone born this month so we’re highlighting seven.

Read More: Hip-Hop Artists By Zodiac Signs

Lola Brooke - February 1

This is a famous February birthday that comes in right at the start of the month. Lola Brooke has been on an uphill rise since her single “Don’t Play With It” blew up in 2022. She performed this song at multiple musical festivals and released a remix for it in 2023. Lola kept the momentum going with her single, “YOU” with Bryson Tiller, which was a large departure from her signature drill lane. She continued to showcase more of herself on her debut full-length project Dennis Daughter which dropped in November 2023. Lola is an Aquarius and is proud of it. She recently posted a picture with the caption “I’m an Aquarius of course I go Taraji for my baby boy #BirthdayCountdown” and ended it with an Aquarius sign emoji.

Anderson .Paak - February 8

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Anderson .Paak performs on stage at Alexandra Palace on March 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Anderson .Paak has been dropping music since 2014 as both a solo artist and with producer Knxwledge as the duo NxWorries. However, his duo with Bruno Mars, titled Silk Sonic, introduced him to a wide new audience. Their album dropped in 2021 and spawned multiple hits. Meanwhile, .Paak continued to appear in several features throughout 2023, including his second one with Cordae. As a singer, rapper and drummer, his talents are wide-ranging, making him an artist to always look out for because you never know what he’s going to be doing on a song.

Read More: Jazmine Sullivan & Anderson Paak Crafted Magic On "Price Tags" Three Years Ago: Stream

Megan Thee Stallion - February 15

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

Megan Thee Stallion is proud of her famous February birthday and has talked about being an Aquarius several times. Meg is currently the most talked about artist on this list because of her beef with Nicki Minaj. Megan has been on the rise since she first gained popularity through her various freestyles that catapulted her into the mainstream eye. Since then she released multiple projects and received co-signs from and worked with legends like Beyonce. With a stacked music resume and multiple brand endorsements, Meg is living her best life. In addition to praise for Meg’s latest single “HISS,” her listeners are also celebrating how the song’s success lines up with Aquarius season.

Denzel Curry - February 16

READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Denzel Curry performs on the main stage during Reading Festival day 3 on August 28, 2022 in Reading, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Denzel Curry may not have the most famous February birthday on this list but his place in the underground rap scene is a key one. Introduced as a member of influential underground group Raider Klan, he continued to elevate his sound and image throughout his solo career. Denzel still brings the high energy when he wants to but his most recent album Melt My Eyez See Your Future received a deluxe edition where he performed a majority of the album with a jazz band. Many of his listeners celebrated this type of expansion in sound. Like most rappers, Denzel has several nicknames and one of them is “Aquarius Killa” which shows him embracing his sign with pride.

Dr Dre - February 18

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre poses backstage before the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Dr. Dre is a figure with a famous February birthday that needs no introduction. He’s established himself as a legend in the rap game and Beats by Dre headphones are an iconic piece of merchandise. Dre is still active musically working with a variety of artists even though sometimes the songs he makes never release. However, considering the notorious fiasco of his Detox album, this is no surprise. Dre has also commented on the current rap game and actually criticized others from his generation for hating on it. In short, he said he wasn’t a fan of most of it but he understands that the sound is popular and it’s good for those who are successful with it. If only others from his generation had the same take.

Rihanna - February 20

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 24: Rihanna attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Rihanna is one of the biggest figures in pop culture with a famous February birthday. Since expanding out of music and creating her Savage X Fenty brand, it seems she’s ironically become famous for not dropping music. Her last musical appearance was the song “Lift Me Up” which was the lead single for the Black Panther Wakanda Forever soundtrack. While the song was celebrated for the sentimental context, fans still were eager for a “real” release from her. She performed at the Super Bowl in 2023 and didn’t premiere any new music during or after the performance. However, the innovative stage design and reveal of her second child was still enough to have a plethora of people talking.

Erykah Badu - February 26

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 24: American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performs on stage during Another Badu Birthday Bash concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum on February 24, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Erykah Badu is a legend in the music world with a famous February birthday. She’s one of the Pisces people on our list and her creativity is something people have always praised. Her critically acclaimed 1997 album Baduizm, is on the Mt. Rushmore of neo-soul albums and still regularly discussed today. Many prominent figures have been photographed meeting her and been awestruck by her presence. Her last album released in 2015 but she has been known to wait years between projects. Despite this, she recently went on tour in 2023 and attendees were delighted to see her in concert. Additionally, those who have seen the 2023 movie They Cloned Tyrone heard Ms. Badu do a remix of her classic song “Tyrone” on the end credits.

Is your birthday in February? Were any celebrities born the same date as you? Let us know in the comments section.

[via] [via]