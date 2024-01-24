Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Relationship Timeline

In the glittering world of reality television, where love blossoms just for the cameras and under the watchful gaze of millions, only a few stories have been genuine. Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have been on a thrilling journey. From the iconic rose ceremony of The Bachelorette to the real-world adventures of love and commitment. In summary, it was nothing short of a modern fairytale. However, it seems this fairytale has run its course. Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce earlier this year, bringing an end to their marriage. Join us on a ride through the enchanting chapters of Rachel and Bryan's love story, where reality TV romance met the genuine quest for happily ever after.

May 2017: The Bachelorette Season 13

Rachel Lindsay, an attorney from Dallas, Texas, was the lead on the 13th season of The Bachelorette. On the other end, Bryan Abasolo, a chiropractor from Miami, Florida, was one of the contestants vying for her heart. The two had an immediate strong connection and chemistry during the first night of filming. Lindsay was especially quite smitten. She famously gave Abasolo the coveted first impression rose. To top it off, he also scored the season’s first kiss.

In the fifth week of the season, the two embarked on their first one-on-one date in Oslo, Norway. As the evening unfolded, both Lindsay and Abasolo opened up to one another. They spoke about their backgrounds, and shared tales from their formative years, up until adulthood. The night ended with Rachel Lindsay giving a rose to Abasolo. Moreover, in a heartfelt moment, he confessed that he was falling head over heels in love with her.

July 2017: Meeting Rachel Lindsay’s Parents

As the season neared its end, Bryan Lindsay decided to introduce Abasolo along with her two remaining suitors, to her family in their Dallas home. However, during this pivotal meeting, her family couldn’t help but harbor reservations about Abasolo’s intentions, questioning his sincerity. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Lindsay shared her frustrations on the entire ordeal.

“Some of the things my family felt about Bryan, I understood because that's how I felt at first,” she said. “I questioned him a lot so I understood why they did that at first. But at the same time, you see my frustration because I felt like they weren't as open-minded as they were with the other two men. I got defensive.” In the end, she followed her instincts and awarded Abasolo a rose following their hometown date.

August 2017: The Final Rose Ceremony And A Proposal

In the season finale of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay had to choose between Bryan Abasolo and Peter Kraus. Ultimately, she gave Abasolo the final rose, indicating her choice to spend her life with him. Subsequently, he proposed to her with a 3-carat diamond ring, and she happily accepted. The newly engaged couple only spent a few months apart before they began living together in Dallas.

March 2019: A Move To Miami

March 2019 marked the month Lindsay and Abasolo left Dallas and moved to Miami. This was primarily driven by the pursuit of their career paths. Lindsay bid goodbye to their previous chapter with an Instagram post featuring herself and her luggage. “Dallas I'm going to miss you so much 😩😩😩 but I'll always be reppin you 💛,” she captioned the photo.

August 2019: Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Say “I Do!”

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Cancun, Mexico. The wedding was attended by friends, family, and fellow Bachelor Nation alumni. Unsurprisingly, fans wondered why the couple had opted for a more private ceremony. Lindsay shared with PEOPLE that she’d been put off TV weddings. “I started hearing horror stories about these TV weddings,” she said. “It shows to the world or Bachelor Nation that what we have is more real." Following their wedding ceremony, the newly married couple jetted off to the enchanting Santorini, Greece, for a picturesque honeymoon. Both of them shared glimpses of this romantic getaway through snapshots on their social media accounts.

August 2020: First Anniversary And A Los Angeles Move

For their first anniversary, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo basked in the sun-soaked beaches of Aruba. The couple graciously shared the highlights of their tropical retreat through their Instagram Stories. In a heartfelt anniversary post on her Instagram, Lindsay expressed: “One year + FOREVER ... I love you and I am beyond thankful for you.” By October, while on Abasolo’s Dr. Abs Healthcast podcast, Lindsay mentioned that the two had started living apart. She relocated to Los Angeles to advance her career, while Abasolo managed his chiropractic business in Miami.

2021-2022: Together Again, And A Visit To Colombia

The couple reunited in early April, 2021 and began living together again in Los Angeles. Rachel Lindsay took to her Instagram to share the news. She wrote: “Not an April Fool’s joke. RnB are back where we belong – together.” Later that year, the two attended Abasolo’s cousin’s wedding together. It signified Lindsay’s first visit to Abasolo’s country of origin, Colombia.

January 2024: A Shocking Divorce

The New Year started with a bang as Abasolo revealed the end of his relationship with Lindsay. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, he had filed for divorce on New Year’s Eve. In his post, he asked that fans should respect the spaces of the former couple’s family and friends as they figured out the next steps. A few days later, Lindsay spoke up about the divorce on her podcast Higher Learning. “Obviously, it’s a difficult time,” she said. “I'm not gonna talk about it. I will eventually, but now is not the time, just trying to take it day by day.”

