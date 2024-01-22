60 East, Elzhi, And Evidence Are In Sync On "Wet Roads"

There are some rappers that go above and beyond to bring more for their fan base. That can be said about Ontario and California native 60 East. The veteran underground lyricist is all about traveling, treating fans to great live experiences, and giving back to the community. Over the past handful of years, 60 has dedicated a lot of time to his music festivals and the organization those shows represent, which is the Happiness of Pursuit Arts Foundation. You can check out 60 East's self-titled website for more information on it.

60's festivals are a great platform for indie rap artists looking to make their voices heard. But it does not stop there for him. He is also speaking to colleges across California about how to become a successful artist in a cutthroat industry. Finally, 60 East is lending a helping hand to the Hispanic community and encouraging them to embrace individuality in place of stereotypes. All of this is according to his Genius biography.

Read More: Chris Brown Vibes To Gunna's Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Listen To "Wet Roads" By 60 East, Elzhi, And Evidence

But, do not let this distract you from the fact that 60 is still dropping hot tracks. He is back to deliver a brand-new one with other underground giants Elzhi and Evidence for "Wet Roads." The rapper spoke about how grateful he was to bring the heat with some of the best. "Working with Elzhi and Evidence has been an incredible experience, and I believe this collaboration truly captures the essence of hip-hop's evolution while staying true to its roots." See why he feels this way by clicking the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Wet Roads," by 60 East, Elzhi, and Evidence? Are all three of these artists some of the very best from the underground rap scene, why or why not? What is your favorite work from each name here? Does each one of them need to drop an album this year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 60 East, Elzhi, and Evidence. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Bronny James Hears "Overrated" Chants" From ASU Students After Blowing Easy Layup: Watch