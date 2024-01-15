Unknown T Delivers Some Catchy Rhythms On "Blood Diamond"

UK drill is a subgenre that continues to be immensely popular. Rappers from the area that have transformed from a more niche audience to a global sound is quite vast. A couple of them that have been at the top of that list as of late include Dave and Central Cee. Their "Sprinter" hit from the summer of 2023 took over the charts and the radio. However artists like Unknown T deserve some more credit.

He has worked with some incredible talent on both the production and artistry side. Additionally, Unknown has also been releasing music for about the same amount of time as Cee and Dave. Furthermore, Unknown T is someone who likes to bring some different approaches to drill. His production choices are not always so heavy on the 808s and bass.

Listen To Blood Diamond By Unknown T

He shows that versatility on his third project Blood Diamond. Unknown T brings some sharp lyricism that cuts through some nice melodies. For example, check out tracks like "Time" and "WELCOME 2 MY STRIP." The 24-year-old rapper recruits other great talent for this LP such as Knucks, Digga D, and more. Check out the album with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Blood Diamond, by Unknown T? Is this the best body of work he has ever put out, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward so far? Who has the strongest feature on the tape and why? Does he deserve more love as face of UK drill? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Unknown T. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Blood Diamond Tracklist:

2023 Time WELCOME 2 MY STRIP (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK) Hocus Pocus (feat. Loyle Carner) PASSA Adolescence (feat. Digga D) Bon Appétit Ignition Interlude Rain (feat. Tiana Major9) Right Hand with Knucks AVEN9ERS ASEEM8LE (feat. 98s) Wisdom & Smoke Still In The Mud Duppy with GRM Daily Like SZA with GRM Daily Hard Life (feat. Scribz Riley) Till We Meet Again)

