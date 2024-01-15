Caleb Williams Pens Heartfelt Message While Declaring For The NFL Draft

Caleb Williams is a special football player. Overall, he has done a lot of good with the USC Trojans. Although he didn't take them to a National Title, he certainly gave us a ton of highlight reel plays. Furthermore, he won a Heisman trophy which certainly makes him a legend in college ball. There has been a lot of hype around him as it pertains to the NFL Draft. Moreover, there has been debate over whether or not he would even declare.

For instance, a report came out over the weekend indicating how Williams would only declare for the draft if the Chicago Bears traded their pick. Simply put, he has no interest in playing for them. However, it turns out that this report did not have much merit behind it. Today, Williams took to Instagram with a heartfelt message in which he explained his intentions for the offseason. As you can see, he has decided to declare for the draft, despite the Bears waiting to announce a decision.

Caleb Williams Speaks

"I want to thank Sooner Nation for embracing a kid who came to you from Washington D.C. I cherished my time at OU. To my Trojan family, it’s been an honor putting on the cardinal and gold these last two years. I hope I gave you as many good memories as you have given to me. No matter what lies ahead, I will Fight On forever and rep Hornsdown4Life," he wrote. "I still have a lot to learn and I’m ready to do whatever it takes. As a kid, I said this is what I was going to do for the rest of my life, but I didn’t work this hard just to reach this point. I will continue my journey to make that little kid proud of the man I will be for many years to come. I’m excited for the future, and I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft."

