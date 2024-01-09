SoundCloud Could Be Sold For More Than $1 Billion

For years, SoundCloud has been one of the primary platforms that hundreds of thousands of rap fans use to stream and share music. The freeform streaming platform provides almost anyone the opportunity to upload their music and let other fans online find it. While the platform doesn't seem like it's going anywhere any time soon, it could have some new owners soon. Rumors circulating around music industry trade sites speculate that it could sell for a hefty price tag soon.

The story originated with Sky News which reported that two of SoundCloud's shareholders are getting the ball rolling on a potential sale. They're reportedly talking to investment banks about a “prospective auction of the company." Fans of the platform don't have to worry about any immediate changes though. The report specifically mentions that the sale isn't expected to get underway for at least a few months. A majority stake in the company was purchased by Raine Group and Temasek Holdings in 2017. They're the same two who have reportedly begun asking about a potential sale.

SoundCloud Could Be Sold Later This Year

One of the most eye-popping elements of the story is the potential price tag the streaming platform could fetch. While a specific amount hasn't been settled on yet there's speculation that it could fetch more than $1 billion. That's a substantial increase from the when the pair took over as majority owners in 2017. At that time the company was valued at $300 million.

SoundCloud continues to be a unique outlet for sharing rap and electronic music in particular. Just last week, 03 Greedo shared his new EP exclusively to the platform. Last year, Bryson Tiller shared an entire new mixtape exclusively to SoundCloud. He followed it up with a single exclusive to the platform earlier this week. What do you think of SoundCloud potentially being sold later this year? Do you use the platform to stream music? Does a price tag of over $1 billion seem like the right amount for the platform? Let us know in the comment section below.

