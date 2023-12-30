Lil Baby Called "Rude" By Fan Who Met Him For The First Time In New TikTok

Lil Baby is one of the biggest rappers out right now, but he's not always down to indulge in that celebrity status with admirers. Moreover, a fan recently uploaded a video in their car of them passing by him in his own car, and when they started talking to him, he simply beckoned the fan to keep it moving, as he was already holding up traffic. In this TikTok clip, the user seemingly called the Atlanta MC "rude" in the caption and said that "Moneybagg Yo could never," possibly suggesting that he's better with fan interactions. It was his birthday recently, but it seems like even that cheer couldn't pick his patience up.

However, this is a very understandable reaction from Lil Baby, as folks can't expect famous folks to always be in that zone. Of course, there are limits and decent values of respect, but none of that really seemed to apply in this on-the-road situation. Regardless, the 29-year-old definitely has much bigger things to worry about on his mind, especially when it comes to feeding his wider fanbase as a whole. Recently, he let his listeners know that he'll be "gone" until his new album comes out, so hopefully that means it's right around the corner.

Lil Baby Tells Fan To Hurry Up In New TikTok Clip: Watch

What's more is that there are some recent and potentially juicy reasons for fans to want to speak to Lil Baby even more. Furthermore, this stems from a recent performance with Yung Miami, in which she asked him a pretty flirty question that prompted fling rumors. "If I throw it back, can you catch it?" the City Girl asked the "Heyy" hitmaker. We'll see in the near future if these are just two Quality Control signees having fun with each other or if there's something deeper here.

Meanwhile, the 4PF boss recently had some wonderful times with his family for the holidays, sprinting through Parisian shops with his son. It's always nice to see rappers balance out their excess and stressfully busy careers with some wholesome personal time. Hopefully those who don't share it online are still indulging in it, and hopefully he will have a lot to say on wax very soon. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Lil Baby.

