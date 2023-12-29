KayCyy Offers Up Gorgeous Vocals On "Starts With Me"

KayCyy continues to show off his talent.

KayCyy has been on a massive roll in 2023. Overall, he dropped TW 2052 with Gesaffelstein back in May. This was a huge look for the artist considering he is still relatively new in the game. However, the two combined for a great project that is both short and sweet. Now, the artist is looking to take over in 2024, and show people just how talented he truly is. That shouldn't be too hard of a task when you consider how the artist has a great pen and some impeccable vocal stylings.

To end off the year, KayCyy has been dropping an array of singles. For instance, he recently dropped "Not Over" which comes with production from Kaytranada. He continues to attract some big names in the industry. This was something we saw with his work on Kanye West's DONDA. That said, he is forging his own path, and on his latest release "Starts With Me," we get a gorgeous ballad. Although as far as ballads are concerned, this one is a bit unorthodox in its vocal approach.

KayCyy Is Back With Another Track

With this track, KayCyy starts off by delivering mumbled vocals that are hard to make out. However, as the song progresses, he becomes increasingly coherent as if his thoughts are beginning to clear up. Overall, it is a really cool concept and the vocals really hit all the way throughout. KayCyy has a way with melodies, and that is something that shines on "Starts With Me." Hopefully, he continues this streak with even more great releases at the top of the year.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Things I can't explain still make sense, yeah
Feelings I don't explain, you understand
That sounds like a perfect Adam-Eve
When I caught up in thе fairy tales, they freeze
Yеah, tell me, who's the perfect one you see?
Can you overlook the flaws that's underneath

