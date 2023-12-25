Quavo Shares Some Vacation Snaps From Jamaica, Joins Popcaan On Stage

For many people, December is about cold weather during the holiday season. But somebody must have forgotten to tell Quavo, who is on vacation somewhere looking much warmer. The former Migos rapper took to Instagram to share some photos of his vacation in Jamaica. "on an island but this ain't Gullah Gullah" he captioned the post. Included in the snaps is one picture of the rapper on stage sporting some of the country's colors.

That performance came alongside Popcaan at the country's Unruly Fest. Though the two have never officially collaborated on record, they traverse similar rap circles and most fans weren't surprised to see them cross paths. One thing that did surprise fans is the somewhat mild reception that Quavo seemed to receive while on stage. "Do they know him down in Jamaica," one of the top comments on the post asks. "Is like when a overseas artist arrives in Jamaica popcaan is the first person they linking," another commentor joked. Check out the post Quavo made and videos of his performance below.

Quavo's Jamaican Vacation

Before Quavo hit up Jamaica, he was in Japan. He shared plenty of updates from his time there including honing his karate skills with a lesson. Additionally, he encountered a street performer in some kind of market playing the flute. The rapper enjoyed his performance so much that he bought a flute of his own. He could be the next to follow fellow Atlanta rap artist Andre 3000 who recently released an ambient jazz album that prominently features him playing the flute.

Quavo released his new album Rocket Power earlier this year. It was his first new album since 2018's Quavo Huncho. The project was, in part, a tribute to his fellow Migos rapper Takeoff who was tragically murdered last year. The project featured two verses from Takeoff on some of its fan favorite tracks. The two frequent collaborators even teamed up for an entire collaborative album last year called Only Built For Infinity Links. What do you think of Quavo performing alongside Popcaan while in Jamaica? Do you think he received an underwhelming reception from the crowd? Let us know in the comment section below.

