Chrisean Rock 92 Q Winter Fest Set Goes Hard, She Comments On Mic Cutting Incident

Chrisean Rock went hard during her set at the 92 Q Winter Fest. Rock was seen bouncing around the Christmas-themed stage as she performed her biggest hits. Check out the full video below. However, not everyone was a fan. "Do y’all really get in the car and say “turn that new chrisean on” ? Genuine question," one person teased. "This new generation is the mentally challenged slow one. This video confirms it. Y’all really making her a rap artist 😂," another added.

Meanwhile, Rock also commented on her mic getting cut at a recent concert. Her comments appeared to imply that Rock was looking to leave music in the near future. "The politics are too complicated," she said cryptically of the music industry. However, it remains to be seen if she will actually step away from music because of this recent incident.

NLE Choppa Says He's Scared Of Chrisean Rock

However, speaking of Rock's ties to the music industry, she was recently involved in a fringe beef with NLE Choppa. Choppa denied that his recent bar about Rock's tooth was a "diss". "Was not dissing Chrisean", Choppa wrote on Instagram over a video of the bar in question. "@chrisean You Know I’m Scared Of You 😒😂" Choppa added as a caption to the post. However, it remains to be seen what the purpose of the lyric if not to diss Rock for her famously absent tooth.

Choppa's response came after Rock went after him hours after the song dropped. "This is so random ppl will just mention me saying anything," Rock wrote on social media, alongside a cry-laughing emoji. However, Rock's blase response actually got a fair amount of hate. People argued that she is never one to steer away from free exposure. Some fans went as far as to suggest that Choppa put her on the remix.

Chrisean Rock Addresses Mic Cut

