Tamar Braxton Shares Nearly Nude Pre-Show Selfie

Lately, Tamar Braxton's been making her way around the U.S. on her Love and War 10 Year Anniversary Tour. Recently, however, the songstress took a brief intermission to flex for the Gram. She took to her Story earlier this week, unveiling a nearly nude pre-show mirror photo. The performer is seen rocking nothing but a pair of fishnet tights and some rollers, striking a dramatic pose in what appears to be a bathroom.

"Showtime," she captioned the fierce photo. While some fans are shocked by the steamy selfie, she did just announce that she had "that comeback candy" on the way, following her recent beef with Tommie Lee. After the infamous Chrisean Rock incident at her Baltimore show, the Love & Hip Hop star joined into speculation. She accused Braxton of only inviting the new mother for clout, prompting some back and forth.

Tamar Braxton Posts Steamy New Mirror Photo

Braxton came back at her hard, referencing her alleged past drug use. "If you on cocaine and your name starts with a T and [you] never even sold out a bag of blow pops… Stay silent," she said. After that, Tommie Lee was spotted spending some time with Braxton's ex-fiancé Jeremy "JR" Robinson, only months after the former pair called off their engagement. Of course, fans were eagerly anticipating Braxton's response to the apparent date, but her actions in the following days weren't necessarily what they expected.

She hopped on Instagram Live only a week or so later, sharing details of their breakup with fans while JR sat nearby. “We broke up because of me, and because he announced it, it looked a certain way,” she admitted. “That’s a good man, and I’m so grateful that things played out the way that it has played out." What do you think of Tamar Braxton's nearly nude pre-show mirror photo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

