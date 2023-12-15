Birdman Reps The Saints As Part Of Drake's OVO x NFL Collab

Birdman is someone who has repped for Louisiana quite a bit over the years. Overall, he has been a huge representative for Southern hip-hop, and he remains a powerful figure. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that he is a fan of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are a team that has been around for a very long time. Moreover, they won a Super Bowl over a decade ago and have a fantastic history. For people in NOLA, the Saints are a very meaningful team, especially with how they rallied the city amid Hurricane Katrina.

Now, the Saints are part of the new OVO x NFL collaboration. This collaboration honors eight NFL teams with some incredible merch. This includes hoodies, shirts, and a gorgeous varsity jacket. The eight teams represented are the Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, and the New England Patriots. Birdman got to wear the Saints gear, and in the image below, you can see he looks good in black and gold.

Birdman For OVO

Previously, we actually got to see Snoop Dogg in the Steelers merch. Furthermore, Action Bronson was the one to showcase the New York Jets jacket. Needless to say, Drake pulled out all of the stops for this new collaboration. At the end of the day, he has the pull to make stuff like that happen. You can't help but be impressed by it.

These pieces are available now over at octobersveryown.com. They are all running out of stock fast, so you're going to have to be fast in order to cop. Let us know what you think of this latest OVO drop, in the comments section below. Who should Drake's brand collaborate with next? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

