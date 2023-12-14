Fat Joe's Menacing Throwback Proves He Was Honest In "5%" Of His Raps

Recently, Fat Joe weighed in on Young Thug's RICO case, coming to the YSL Records founder's defense. Prosecutors are attempting to use Thugger's song lyrics against him, arguing that they portray the criminally charged lifestyle they accuse him of taking part in. He chatted with CNN's Gayle King about the matter, claiming that very few of his own lyrics actually reflect the truth.

"I’ve been rapping professionally for 30 years," he described. "I’ve lied in almost 95 percent of my songs. I’m being honest. I write like I feel that day. I’m just being creative. You couldn’t build a jail high enough for the lyrics I’ve said on songs, which are all untrue. What I am is a family man, the person who gives back to my community all the time, opens businesses in my community."

Fat Joe Shares Old Gun Photo

The New York native received a bit of backlash for his comments and later took to Instagram Live to explain himself. According to him, even though most of his lyrics are simply a result of his creativity, he still "lived a real f*cking life in the streets." Now, he's provided his IG followers with some evidence of that life, posting an old throwback photo. In the photo, a young Fat Joe is seen pointing a gun at the camera, rocking a leather jacket and a black hat. "This was the other 5%," he captioned it, adding a laughing emoji.

Following his comments about lying in his raps, Joe Budden chimed in, accusing him of making that up. “First of all, Fat Joe is lying,” he said. “That’s number one. Fat Joe is lying. That is a lie!" What do you think of Fat Joe's comments about lying in his songs? What about his old throwback gun photo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

