Fat Joe Defends Lying In "95%" Of His Lyrics

Fat Joe has explained why he admitted to lying in "95%" of his lyrics, arguing that he had to speak out for those whose music is being used against them in court. Joe had been discussing his music and Young Thug's ongoing trial during an interview with Gayle King on CNN.

"I’ve been rapping professionally for 30 years," Fat Joe, last week. "I’ve lied in almost 95 percent of my songs. I’m being honest. I write like I feel that day. I’m just being creative. You couldn’t build a jail high enough for the lyrics I’ve said on songs, which are all untrue. What I am is a family man, the person who gives back to my community all the time, opens businesses in my community."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 21: Fat Joe attends his Thanksgiving Food Drive at UPNYC on November 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Joe defended the comments while on Instagram Live, on Sunday. In doing so, he described himself as an “elder statesman of Hip-Hop." “I had to say 95% of what I say is a lie so that they could understand that it’s unfair to try some kids for the rest of their life with sh*t they might have not done,” Joe explained. “None of this sh*t is true. It’s creativity. It’s imagination. Those who know, know. If I say I use my creativity, my imagination in my music, don’t mean I ain’t lived a real f*cking life in the streets." Check out his latest comments on the matter below.

Joe's livestream comes as Thug's lyrics are being used against him in his YSL RICO case. Speaking with CNN, Joe argued that an artist of Thug's popularity having his lyrics used in court sets a dangerous precedent for future musicians. He's one of several rappers to express their concern over the matter in recent months. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fat Joe on HotNewHipHop.

