Kash Doll Gets OnlyFans, Promises Music, Pics & More

Kash Doll's thirst traps and private pictures are now finding a new home that isn't the occasional Instagram post here and there... or are they? Moreover, she recently announced that she's launching an OnlyFans page on Wednesday (December 13), taking to IG with a regal and stunning picture of herself surrounded by lavish, golden holiday ornamentation. However, the rapper also hinted at what type of content she'll be sharing, and it's apparently not going to focus on the adult content that the platform is probably most infamous for. As such, fans don't really know what to expect, but considering her talent and excitement for it, it can only be great things for her.

"I’m officially on Only Fans," Kash Doll wrote as her post's caption. "Get my exclusive music, pics, behind the scenes and things I just don’t want public period! You can now get it all on OnlyFans! #LinkinBio." "OnlyFans is revolutionizing the way artists share…" the BMF star shared in a separate collaborative IG post with OnlyFans. "It gives me true freedom of expression. I’m constantly inspired by my fan base, and having this platform where I can connect with them on a personal level will be a way of giving back to them."

Kash Doll Unveils Her OnlyFans

Many fans and fellow creators welcomed her in the comments section of her post, including fellow hip-hop OF star Rubi Rose. Still, many others in the comments debated whether Kash Doll will share explicit content of herself or if she's just using the platform for other things to connect more closely with fans. Given her own words and the fact that OF is by no means limited to that content, we'd bet that she isn't planning on indulging in that. In fact, the Detroit lyricist confirmed as such in the comments as well, responding to a fan who said OnlyFans isn't just for explicit content with "Right lol."

Meanwhile, she unfortunately had to deal with a home robbery recently which no amount of exclusive content can fix. Its success can, though, buy those stolen items back. With that in mind, we wish the MC and actress the best in this new endeavor. For more news and the latest updates on Kash Doll, come back to HNHH.

