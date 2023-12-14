"Death Stranding" Movie In The Works At A24

Hideo Kojima has partnered with A24 to bring his cerebral and cinematic game Death Stranding to the big screen. “The film promises to delve into the mysteries surrounding the apocalyptic event called the ‘Death Stranding,’ which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse," read a synopsis from A24 and Kojima. The 2019 game, which perfectly blurred science-fiction, horror, and existential philosophy, featured an all-star ensemble cast. Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, Lindsay Wagner, and Mads Mikkelsen all played major roles in the story. It is unknown at this time if the actors will return to play their live-action counterparts.

Furthermore, the move highlights A24's shift into embracing more "commercial material" and works based on existing IP. The studio has developed a reputation for its "story-first" independent lean. Past Lives, Dream Scenario, Zone of Interest, and Iron Claw are all A24 offerings from 2023. Other existing IP projects include Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine.

Read More: Kid Cudi Reveals His Next Acting Role Is A Dystopian Sci-Fi Horror Film

Hideo Kojima Unveils Jordan Peele Project At The Game Awards

However, a Death Stranding adaptation is not the only project that Kojima is currently involved in. At the recent Game Awards, Kojima revealed the first look at OD, his upcoming horror game with Jordan Peele. Like Death Stranding, the game features a wealth of star talent, including Sophie Lillis, Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier. Very little is known about OD, which is short for Overdose, the game's original title. However, Kojima has said that the game explores the concept of testing your fear threshold, and what it means to OD on fear." Furthermore, Kojima Productions has also said that the game "blurs the boundary of gaming and film", which suggests another highly-cinematic experience like Death Stranding.

Furthermore, Kojima is also working on Death Stranding 2, which had a teaser trailer at the 2022 Game Awards. While very little is known about that project, Reedus and Seydoux are confirmed to be returning. Other promotional images indicate that Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna will be joining the cast. Are you excited for new Kojima games? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Wu-Tang Clan's RPG Xbox Game Gets New Details: Report

[via]