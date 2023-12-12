Moneybagg Yo Forced To Stop Denver Show Early Due To Health Emergency

Moneybagg Yo has been dealing with a tumultuous tour this year. He set sail this summer for his solo album, Hard To Love. One of the first hiccups the hitmaker had to deal with was the canceled shows due to low ticket sales. People were obviously frustrated, but some were also criticizing him and dishing out some humble pie. One person on Twitter ranted, "These street rappers got no substance in they music. nobody tryn see them walk back and forth in stage for an hour."

If that was not enough, one of Moneybagg's shows was shut down. This time it was out of his control as fire marshals stepped in before the concert could get underway. Due to overcapacity within a closed-in environment, safety came first. While it was disappointing for both Moneybagg and the fans, it may have been the right decision. People have been poking fun at the rapper for this rough outing. This time though, his Denver tour stop was over early due to a health scare.

Moneybagg Yo Apologizes For The Second Alteration

According to HipHopDX, the medical emergency is still unspecified at this point. Denver was another city that was dealing with a lot of alterations. It was rescheduled from August 29 to yesterday. Then, the rapper was an hour late. Then, because of this health concern, Moneybagg only was onstage for a half hour. He took to his Instagram to clear it up as there was a photo of him connected to wires. Additionally, he had this to say to his fans, "Denver I apologize dat I had to shorten the show. Y'all just don’t kno wat I went through to make it happen tonight." Hopefully, we hear what it was soon. We are wishing him a speedy recovery. He is slated to perform in Los Angeles, but there is no word if he will make it there tonight.

What are your initial thoughts on Moneybagg Yo canceling the Denver tour stop last night due to health concerns? Do you think he will reschedule the show once more, or will he refund the fans? Has this been one of the more disastrous tours in the last couple of years? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Moneybagg Yo. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

