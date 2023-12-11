Young M.A Gives Her Fans A Major Life Update On First Single In Over A Year With "Open Scars"

Young M.A has accumulated a lot of mental battle scars in the past couple of years or so. The Brooklyn femcee has dealt with alcohol addiction and some undisclosed personal health conditions. In fact, M.A was put in the hospital for those concerns. Thankfully, she is doing much better. She updated her fans back in the middle of March over the overwhelming support and concern.

"I'm doing better now, will take some time but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future!!! Rest assured I'm in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC." M.A goes on, "Love y’all MAB! Don't worry I'm good!" She has just delivered on that promise after a long climb back with a brand-new single.

Listen To "Open Scars" By Young M.A

This is M.A's first track since "Aye Day Pay Day" back in May of 2022. She has been known for delivering some personal cuts in the past, and this one may be her best. "Open Scars," sees her reflecting on her battles, doubters, and perseverance. It is extremely satisfying to hear M.A back on the microphone, proving once again how talented she remains to be.

Quotable Lyrics:

I feel like something is always missing

No matter how much I do

How much I succeed

I always feel like it’s never 100%

That’s what makes me have that feeling

That is when I first experienced what death really is

