AZ, "Truth Be Told," Puts Together A Great Roster Of Tracks

Nas helped bring on some incredible talent over the years, even at the beginning stages of his careers. One of them was AZ. He is a Brooklyn native that was one of the few features to land on Nas' legendary debut, Illmatic. To be more specific he was alongside the fellow New Yorker, as well as Olu Dara on "Life's a B****."

Since that placement, AZ has been going strong since 1995. He has dropped 17 projects and has been a true pioneer. The 51-year-old wants to prove he has still got it in 2023. This year, AZ put out an album and a handful of singles. His latest project was called Lucid Dreamz and that was released back on November 3. Now, he has a few more things to share on Truth Be Told.

Read More: Cookie Johnson Net Worth 2023: What Is Magic Johnson's Wife Worth?

Listen To Truth Be Told By AZ

Besides the incredible rapping by AZ, the production is another highlight here. That credit goes to Grammy-nominated producer Buckwild. He has worked alongside legends like The Notorious B.I.G. and more. Features on the tape include Fat Joe, Pharaohe Month, and Mumu Fresh. It is a tight 11 tracks, with four them being released as singles. All in all it is a great effort from AZ as this might be one of the better releases all year, especially in the underground.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Truth Be Told, by AZ? Which tracks are grabbing your attention on first listen? Is this one of the most underrated releases of 2023? We would like to hear what you have to have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around AZ. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best album drops throughout the week.

Truth Be Told Tracklist:

Intro Reintroduction Don't Go Astray One of the Greatest Amazing with Mumu Fresh Still Got It The GOAT This Is Why Go Time with Pharoahe Monch How We Get It with Fat Joe Respect Mines

Read More: Travis Scott & Kai Cenat Link Up, Fans Hope A Joint Stream Is On The Way