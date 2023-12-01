Teairra Mari & Keri Hilson Go Back & Forth With Threats, Claims & Responses Over Beef

Two R&B stars recently reignited their beef after referencing it in a recent interview, and things are at a bit of a standstill right now. Moreover, during an appearance on the R&B Money podcast with J. Valentine and Tank in October, Keri Hilson told a story of how another artist wasn't really returning the mutual respect they're supposed to share as entertainers. Then, the Internet got to sleuthing, and many folks correctly assumed that this was about fellow R&B singer Teairra Mari. Since these initial comments, the two issued out various threats and responses to all this.

"When you’re a performer, we know how important it is to give love to other performers," Keri Hilson told the show hosts, opening up these floodgates. "Especially when you happen to be sitting on the front row at their show. I remember this 'I don’t wanna be here' energy. She was with a gentleman, she was his guest. I know the guy very well. She didn’t wanna be there. It was very obvious. I felt disrespected by that. So when they came to my dressing room backstage, I said something and we almost got to scrapping. It could have got real ugly," she concluded, adding that the artist in question is "pretty insignificant at this point."

The Keri Hilson & Teairra Mari Saga So Far

"Y’all, people gotta leave me alone," Teairra Mari responded to Keri Hilson via an Instagram comment. "I don’t bother anybody. Just leave me the f**k alone. So, Keri. What’s up, you wanna fight or do you not want to fight because I’m gonna whoop your a** when I see you I’m sick of you people bothering me! You had a whole different story when I was in your face you’re a liar b***h!!!" "Well fellas, I guess the ‘I ain’t sayin no names’ segment didn’t work too well this time…" Hilson replied in her own IG comment. "Unfortunately this did happen around 12-13 years ago. I never knew until I saw the previous post you also told this story publicly. Listen… we were very young in our careers and I was remembering how I felt when it happened. But I don’t feel a way about this situation now.

"Since then, we’ve run into each other, apologized, partied together & gotten past that," Keri Hilson continued. "I’m responding to this because I don’t wanna allow anything to bring us back to a place we’ve long passed. And since it was a public story that got connected to you in public, it deserves a public apology. I’m sorry for telling the story especially with the energy & hurtful words that I used. It was unnecessary. Because my feelings and energy at this point, in this present moment are nothing but love... It’s an old story that I see now we’ve both told. I hope you’re doing well in this season & wishing you all the best in life." Teairra Mari hasn't responded to this apology at press time. For more news and updates on these artists, stick around on HNHH.

