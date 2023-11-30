Keri Hilson Recalls Nearly "Scrapping" With Teairra Mari, She Fires Back

During her recent appearance on the R&B Money podcast, Keri Hilson reflected on a time when a fellow artist wasn't willing to show her love at one of her performances. According to the songstress, the unnamed woman came as a guest to one of Hilson's close friends, and ended up in the front row. Unfortunately, she didn't appear to be feeling the show, which rubbed Hilson the wrong way.

She explained how later in the evening, her friend and his guest dropped by her dressing room, where she chose to address the situation. The encounter got ugly, however, and Hilson claims it nearly resulted in them getting into a fight. "When you're a performer, you know we know how important it is to give love to other performers," she explained. "I had to say something."

Read More: Keri Hilson Thinks Tyler, The Creator Is "So Fine"

Keri Hilson Speaks On Teairra Mari Encounter

"So when they came to my dressing room backstage, I said something and we almost got to scrapping." Hilson went on, explaining how she thought the woman was being "intentionally rude" by refusing to show any enthusiasm. "Like you want to get slapped, that's how I felt," she noted. While Hilson didn't call the woman out by name at any point in the interview, some suspected that she was referring to Teairra Mari. Mari appeared to confirm this in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, threatening to "whoop" Hilson's "a**" in the process.

"Y'all, people gotta leave me alone. I don't bother anybody, just leave me the f*** alone.! so now, Keri! what's up you wanna fight or do you not want to fight because I'm gonna whoop your a** when I see you I'm sick of you people bothering me! You had a whole different story when I was in your face you're a liar b*tch!!" she wrote. What do you think of Keri Hilson's account of nearly getting into a fight with Teairra Mari? Would you have felt the same way? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Keri Hilson Posts Bikini Video, Claps Back At Haters Suggesting She Needs A BBL

[Via]