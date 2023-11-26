"Squid Game" Reality Show Contestants Seek Injury Compensation From Netflix

Contestants who starred in Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge reality show are seeking injury compensation for hypothermia and nerve damage. They argued poor health and safety regulations led to them sustaining the injuries in letters of claim to the streaming platform. The letters precede official legal action in England.

“From what we’ve been told they pushed the boundaries of safety in the name of “entertainment,” said David Slade, CEO at Express Solicitors, who sent the letters. “Production companies need to ensure that health and safety standards on their shows don’t leave people at risk of harm.”

"Squid Game" Guards At FYSEE FALL EDITION

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Squid Game guards onstage during the FYSEE. FALL EDITION at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

During a response, a show spokesperson said the “welfare of our contestants extremely seriously," as noted by Uproxx. Reports of injuries first began popping up back in January when the game, “Red Light, Green Light," was filmed in freezing temperatures. “Everybody was warned that it was going to be cold, we took all the necessary steps to prepare them for that,” show officials said during the time. “Yes, a few anonymous people were unhappy about the fact they had been eliminated and it had been a cold, quite long experience. But it was no worse than many unscripted shows… when you’re giving away a huge prize it is always going to be clear to us it was going to be a tough show to take part in.”

The Trailer For "Squid Game: The Challenge"

“Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did,” Slade further told The Sun. “Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures. One client describes seeing someone faint, then people shouting for medics. We have a case where someone complains of hypothermia. One had his hands turn purple from the cold. Such injuries can have very serious long-term health implications. One of our clients complains of being given ill-fitting clothing despite the cold conditions.” Squid Game: The Challenge hit Netflix on Wednesday. It features 450 contestants competing for a prize of $4.56 million. Be on the lookout for further updates on the show on HotNewHipHop.

